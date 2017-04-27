Storm chances return to North Texas this weekend

Forecast

This time of spring it's never too long before our next chance of storms and severe weather. That threat returns Friday and goes into Saturday. However, each day brings a very different set up and risk.

LIVE LOOK: Radars

On Friday a very strong cap will be in place over North Texas. This will keep most of the area storm-free even with temps in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The one exception will be along the intersection of a dryline and stalled front in far western and northwestern North Texas.

An isolated supercell or two could form if the cap breaks in these locations. If a storm forms, it would likely be severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. The DFW area will likely stay capped, so storms do not look likely at all.

Forecast

Friday night into early Saturday morning, storms mainly stay well to the north in Oklahoma. However, toward daybreak Saturday storms may be possible in areas near the Red River.

Saturday’s forecast is more complicated. The cap will be much weaker, so storm formation is much more likely. But the exact location of where storms form is still a little uncertain. As it looks now, spotty rain and maybe some storms are possible during the morning hours, but a lot of places will likely stay dry.

As we heat up during the day, storms will likely form with the best chances being central parts of North Texas and to the east. Any storms that form could become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

Tornado threat is low, but not zero for most of North Texas. Tornado threat could increase as storms move east into mainly East Texas during the late afternoon into evening. Tornado threat will very much depend on if storms are in a line or isolated, and where and when storms form.

Simply, it looks like best chances for storms in North Texas will be in the afternoon into evening along and east of I-35, and storms will carry a severe risk with wind and hail the main threats.

North Texas has a chance for strong storms Friday & Saturday! Coverage will be lower on Friday. More widespread Saturday. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/eB1KkxjRPv — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) April 27, 2017

A front will be moving into North Texas during the evening into nighttime hours as well. Once this front passes, the severe weather threat looks to decrease even though some lingering showers or storms are possible behind the front.

By Sunday morning a little lingering rain is possible, but most areas will be drying out and rain-free. Sunday itself will be much cooler and windy thanks to the cold front.

© 2017 WFAA-TV