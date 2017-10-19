Storm chances as cold front moves into North Texas

DALLAS - Storm chances are on the increase this weekend as another strong cold front makes its way into North Texas.

The entire weekend will not be a washout, but it's expected that most of North Texas will pick up measurable rain. Some could even see significant amounts of rain with widespread one to two inches likely.

Saturday morning looks to be dry under mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers and thunderstorms will pop up from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, east Saturday afternoon. One or two of these thunderstorms, if they develop, could be severe with large hail up to the size of quarters and damaging wind gust.

The main event happens much later in the evening. The cold front is expected to arrive in North Texas, northwest of D-FW, at about 10 p.m. This is where the focus for a line of potentially strong thunderstorms will be. This cold front will sweep eastward through the night, and it's expected to be knocking on the door of D-FW sometime around midnight or shortly after.

Damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, very heavy rain with the potential for isolated flash flooding and a very low tornado risk are involved. Widespread severe storms are not in the forecast. Not everybody will see strong thunderstorms, but everybody is likely to pick up measurable rain.

The front will clear the area by daybreak Sunday, but lingering rain is possible through noon. It'll turn much cooler behind the front, high temperatures Sunday afternoon will struggle to hit 70.

