Don’t run to the store for bread and milk just yet, but we must talk about a couple chances of…. dare we say it? SNOW!

CHANCE #1: Thursday afternoon

A strong cold front will blast through North Texas Thursday and bring our temperatures way down. It’ll be a deceiving start to Thursday morning with temperatures sitting in the 50s. As we go through the day, temps will tumble into the 30s late in the afternoon.

Light rain showers are possible in DFW in the afternoon with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in as colder air infiltrates. The best chance to see light snow, and even minor accumulations, will be to the northwest of DFW Thursday afternoon. A few slick spots are possible, but significant travel problems are NOT anticipated. Most of North Texas will not see snow.

CHANCE #2: Next Tuesday

First, it’s important to remember we’re about a week away from this event, so the forecast will undergo adjustments in the days to come. A reinforcing shot of cold air is expected Tuesday. Some models keep moisture lingering behind the cold front which could lead to a chance of light rain changing over to a light wintry mix with sleet, freezing drizzle and snow possible.

If the European model holds the true solution, this event could create more of an impact for travel plans in North Texas. We’re still a week away, so plan on a few changes to the forecast as we get more reliable data to work with.

This is a forecast you’ll want to stay updated on, because it holds one of the better chances for wintry weather we’ve seen this season. Again, nothing is set in stone. We’ll be constantly monitoring trends and updating the forecast accordingly!

