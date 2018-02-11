A round of sleet and freezing rain was moving into North Texas about 9 a.m. Sunday, bringing the possibility of slick roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The storm had already left roads slick in Stephenville, about 90 miles southwest of Fort Worth in Erath County, according to police.

Any ice accumulation in North Texas was expected to be small. The batch of sleet was expected to reach Fort Worth by 9:30 a.m. and Dallas by 10:20 a.m.

Be aware! Won't last long, but a round sleet or freezing rain will move thru parts of DFW and North Texas over the next couple of hours. Should be enough to cause icy spots especially on bridges and overpasses. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/mfQ5c24XfE — Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) February 11, 2018

A Winter Weather Advisory was still in effect until noon Sunday, but some locations, including Collin and Denton counties, were removed from the advisory. Advisory still exists for areas from Dallas to Fort Worth to Mineral Wells and to the south and west.

What to expect this afternoon

Scattered showers are still possible, but any activity will be moving into East Texas. Temperatures will also warm above freezing, but highs this afternoon will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Most of North Texas will just see a dry and cold afternoon.

Tonight and tomorrow

Dry tonight, but staying cold. Temps below freezing in the 20s for most of North Texas. With sunshine tomorrow we'll have afternoon temps in the low 50s. Cool, but much better than the last couple of days.

