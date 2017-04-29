Severe weather threat moves east of Dallas

(Photo: WFAA)

The severe weather threat is approaching western Tarrant and Denton counties. Once the front passes, severe threat and storm threat decreases, which places severe weather heading east of Dallas.



Storms will continue to move west to east with the best chance for most of DFW to see storms during the 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. time-frame -- closer to 3 p.m. in western locations of DFW, closer to 5 p.m/6 p.m. in eastern locations of DFW. Storms will continue moving east, and besides a lingering storm in eastern DFW between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., most storms will have moved into East Texas by 8 p.m.

A risk of severe storms continues as well especially with any storms to the east. Large hail and damaging winds are primary concerns with any severe storms. Tornado threat is not zero, but looking low at this point. Some localized flooding is possible as well with strongest storms and heavy rain.



Storms will be ahead of a cold front that will move through rather quickly after storms pass. This front will decrease severe storm chances. Overnight some passing rain or even some t-storms are possible, but the overall severe threat is low. A stronger storm could have some hail, but severe storm chances remain low.



Some lingering rain is possible for eastern areas around daybreak on Sunday but will quickly move east. Clouds will clear through the morning with sunshine by the afternoon on Sunday. Winds will be gusty from the northwest and temps will likely top out in the mid-60s to near 70 Sunday afternoon.



As we heat up during the day, storms will likely form with the best chances being central parts of North Texas and to the east. Any storms that form could become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

Tornado threat is low, but not zero for most of North Texas. Tornado threat could increase as storms move east into mainly East Texas during the late afternoon into evening. Tornado threat will very much depend on if storms are in a line or isolated, and where and when storms form.

A front will be moving into North Texas during the evening into nighttime hours as well. Once this front passes, the severe weather threat looks to decrease even though some lingering showers or storms are possible behind the front.

By Sunday morning a little lingering rain is possible, but most areas will be drying out and rain-free. Sunday itself will be much cooler and windy thanks to the cold front.

