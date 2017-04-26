WFAA
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for North Texas

WFAA 7:09 AM. CDT April 26, 2017

Wednesday morning commuters should be alert to the possibility of storms with large hail Wednesday morning.  

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Southeastern Tarrant, Northwestern Ellis and Dallas Counties until 8 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt and Lamar Counties until 8 a.m. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has also been issued for the following counties until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

  • Bowie
  • Camp
  • Collin
  • Dallas
  • Delta
  • Denton
  • Ellis
  • Fannin
  • Franklin
  • Grayson
  • Hopkins
  • Hunt
  • Johnson
  • Kaufman
  • Lamar
  • Morris
  • Rains
  • Red River
  • Rockwall
  • Tarrant
  • Titus
  • Upshur
  • Van Zandt
  • Wood




