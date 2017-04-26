Hail in Cedar Hill. Photo: Jessica Long

Wednesday morning commuters should be alert to the possibility of storms with large hail Wednesday morning.



A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Southeastern Tarrant, Northwestern Ellis and Dallas Counties until 8 a.m.



A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt and Lamar Counties until 8 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has also been issued for the following counties until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Bowie

Camp

Collin

Dallas

Delta

Denton

Ellis

Fannin

Franklin

Grayson

Hopkins

Hunt

Johnson

Kaufman

Lamar

Morris

Rains

Red River

Rockwall

Tarrant

Titus

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

