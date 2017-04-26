Wednesday morning commuters should be alert to the possibility of storms with large hail Wednesday morning.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Southeastern Tarrant, Northwestern Ellis and Dallas Counties until 8 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt and Lamar Counties until 8 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has also been issued for the following counties until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
- Bowie
- Camp
- Collin
- Dallas
- Delta
- Denton
- Ellis
- Fannin
- Franklin
- Grayson
- Hopkins
- Hunt
- Johnson
- Kaufman
- Lamar
- Morris
- Rains
- Red River
- Rockwall
- Tarrant
- Titus
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
