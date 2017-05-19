WFAAWeather: Tornado Watch in effect for North Texas

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 11 p.m. for DFW and much of North Texas.

North Texas has another chance for strong to severe storms later this evening with additional rounds of rain through Saturday midday.

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 11 p.m. for DFW and much of North Texas. Areas west of DFW are also under a watch. This includes Comanche, Erath, Eastland, Young, Palo Pinto, and Stephens Counties.

As Friday moves forward, we'll be keeping a close eye on the ongoing activity along the dry line. Since the dry line is west of Abilene, we expect most of this activity to stay in our western counties. If these storms *can* push east, the DFW area could see storms as early as 8 p.m. These storms would be capable of producing large hail and high winds.

Heavy Mammatus clouds over the Comanche County Courthouse. Photo: WFAA Photojournalist Josh Stephen.

If not, we then turn our attention to our approaching cold front. It's currently located in the Texas Panhandle. This front will move through overnight causing additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms over North Texas.

Along with some strong storms, heavy rain will be possible. With that said, the majority of the North Texas area may not see widespread rain or even strong storms until after 12 a.m.

Widespread showers and storms will clear North Texas by midday Saturday. Scattered rain may linger through the evening hours especially southeast of DFW. Otherwise, we should see some drier weather Saturday night. Other than a few spotty showers Sunday morning, the end of the weekend should be nice.

More storm chances arrives early next week! Stay tuned!

WFAA Weather Extended Forecast:



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (40%) showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms possible. Winds: S 15-20. High: 87.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (40%) showers and thunderstorms. Winds: S 10-20. Low: 67.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with widespread (70%) showers and thunderstorms. Strong storms and heavy rain possible. Winds: S/N 10-15. High: 79.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Widespread (70%) showers and thunderstorms. Strong storms and heavy rain possible. Winds: N 10-15. Low: 61.

SUNDAY: Rain comes to an end. Turning partly sunny and warm. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 81.

