Severe storms possible overnight

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dale Hansen's Thanks God for Kids 2016
-
A very special gift from Santa
-
Evening Weather Update
-
Fort Worth Police Video Folo
-
crossing guard help
-
Fort Worth Dad Arrested
-
Volunteers bring Christmas joy to Dallas' homeless
-
Kroger helps santa replace lost ring
-
Hansen Interviews: Kelli Finglass Part 4
-
Tamale Family
More Stories
-
Threat of hail, damaging winds in North Texas overnightJan. 1, 2017, 11:07 a.m.
-
With stars on the bench, Cowboys drop finale in PhillyJan. 1, 2017, 3:10 p.m.
-
Tony Romo throws a touchdown in return against EaglesJan. 1, 2017, 1:35 p.m.