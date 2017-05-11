WFAA
Close

Scattered storms possible today, but beautiful weekend ahead!

Storms expected this afternoon 

WFAA 6:55 AM. CDT May 11, 2017

DALLAS -- Some severe weather may hit North Texas later this afternoon, but the tornado threat is low.

  • Go here to check radars

The main metro area and counties east of DFW will likely see the severe weather as a dry line and cold front moves through.

The main concerns will be large hail and damaging winds.

By this evening the storms will end with decreasing cloud coverage and a low of 63 degrees.

Friday through Sunday the skies will be clear and sunny. Mother's Day should be beautiful with clear skies and a high of 85 degrees.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories