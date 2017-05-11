Scattered storms possible today, but beautiful weekend ahead!

DALLAS -- Some severe weather may hit North Texas later this afternoon, but the tornado threat is low.
- Go here to check radars
The main metro area and counties east of DFW will likely see the severe weather as a dry line and cold front moves through.
The main concerns will be large hail and damaging winds.
By this evening the storms will end with decreasing cloud coverage and a low of 63 degrees.
Friday through Sunday the skies will be clear and sunny. Mother's Day should be beautiful with clear skies and a high of 85 degrees.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs