Scattered storms possible today, but beautiful weekend ahead!

Severe weather outlook

DALLAS -- Some severe weather may hit North Texas later this afternoon, but the tornado threat is low.

Go here to check radars

The main metro area and counties east of DFW will likely see the severe weather as a dry line and cold front moves through.

The main concerns will be large hail and damaging winds.

By this evening the storms will end with decreasing cloud coverage and a low of 63 degrees.

7-day forecast

Friday through Sunday the skies will be clear and sunny. Mother's Day should be beautiful with clear skies and a high of 85 degrees.

Tweets by wfaaweathertoo

© 2017 WFAA-TV