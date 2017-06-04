Scattered showers and storms rolling through North Texas

More scattered showers and storms are rolling through DFW and North Texas this evening.

No severe storms are expected, but some of the rain will be heavy at times through midnight. With the ground very saturated from the several inches of rain we’ve received over the last couple of days, isolated flooding isn’t out of the question.

The rain chance overnight tonight becomes scattered showers and sprinkles. That chance will carry us in to the Monday morning commute. The good news is, heavy rain is not expected to cause major issues Monday morning, but Scattered light showers are still possible Monday morning…. And we know it doesn’t take much to slow things down.

Monday afternoon brings us yet another chance for scattered storms with pockets of heavy rain with no severe storms expected. We will finally break the unsettled pattern by Tuesday.

The upper level low responsible for the last several days of rain will push east. Sunshine and seasonable warmth is back in the forecast for North Texas Tuesday through the weekend.

Non-severe storm with heavy rain moving east through Fort Worth and soon Dallas. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/Kn3E3RUzbz — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) June 4, 2017

Heavy rain falling Fort Worth. This storm is pushing into Dallas County #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/3BK8grJZXo — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) June 4, 2017

