Rounds of rain will affect North Texas; flash flood warning expired

Scattered storms and showers are expected throughout the weekend, making the start of June a wet one.

A Flash Flood Warning has expired for Dallas County. It ended at 4:15 p.m.

Rounds of rain will affect North Texas today. This is great news for us since May 2017 was the driest in 90 years! With a very tropical-like set-up, showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing downpours throughout the day.

The severe threat is very low. This event will bring more benefit than risk of severe weather. Rain chances will drop off after sunset tonight. However, additional activity is expected over the weekend and through early next week.

It will be a similar set-up with scattered showers and storms possible each day. Severe threat will remain low.

The next several days won't be washouts, but you will need to stay weather aware as showers and storms could affect your day momentarily! We need the rain after such a dry spring season.

Forecast

TODAY: Scattered (40%) showers and storms. Heavy rain possible. Winds: SE 5-15. High: 86.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (30%) showers and storms. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 71.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (40%) showers and storms. Winds: S 10-15. High: 87.

