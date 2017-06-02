Watch a very Texas way of putting out a car fire

As flooding rains poured down across North Texas on Friday many people grabbed their phones to capture the mess. One video stood out.
A car caught fire in northwest Dallas near Bane Machinery. That's when someone saved the day with a wheel loader and a whole lot of water! Watch the video from WFAA Facebook friend. Gina S. Gotta love Texas!
