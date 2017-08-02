Rainy morning, should taper off into afternoon

Rain

On and off showers are possible the rest of the morning in parts of North Texas.

Best chances will be in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area and to the south. Heavier rain and storms are possible in our southern areas into Central and East Texas. With heavier rain in these locations, some localized flooding is possible.

For DFW and the surrounding areas, rain will mainly be light to moderate. Enough to keep the roads wet and be an inconvenience while driving. Rain will taper off through the day Wednesday, especially through the afternoon hours.

By the middle of the afternoon, only spotty rain will remain around DFW and the northern half of North Texas. Rain coverage will be higher in southern and southeastern areas (Hillsboro-Corsicana-Canton) this afternoon.

By this evening, most rain will have ended area-wide.

Because of rain and cloud cover, highs today will likely only be in the mid to upper 80s! Around 10 or more degrees below normal for this time of year.

Besides a very isolated shower, North Texas is dry overnight. We also look to stay dry during the day tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will rebound into the 90s, but still staying below normal.

Scattered rain and storms will once again be possible Friday and through the weekend. The weekend doesn’t look to be a washout, but some rain will be out there.

Temps continue to stay below normal through the weekend.

