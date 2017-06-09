Wet commute; rain should clear by afternoon

Storms in North Texas

Rain and storms are likely this morning for most of Dallas-Fort Worth and Central North Texas.

Rain and storms will continue to move from northwest to southeast through the mid-morning hours. By late morning and especially by noon, rain will be ending for most of North Texas.

Severe storms are very unlikely this morning. Strongest storms could have some gusty winds in addition to frequent lightning and very heavy rain. Some localized street flooding and swelling of small creeks and streams is possible, but widespread flooding is not likely.

Some flights out of DFW International Airport have been delayed. Go here to check your flight's status.

After rain and storms move out, a mainly dry afternoon is in store for North Texas. Can’t rule out redevelopment of an isolated storm this afternoon, mainly in southern and southwestern areas, but most of North Texas stays rain free.

Clouds will decrease and temps will warm into the mid to upper 80s for most. If clouds linger, some low 80s will be possible.

7-day forecast

No rain or storm chances this weekend! Just seasonable temps with afternoon highs at or above 90°.

