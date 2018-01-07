Rain returns to North Texas today

Remember a week ago today when we were bitterly cold with freezing drizzle and snow? Thankfully, the precipitation that will fall today will fall in temperatures much too warm be of the wintry variety.

Most of today will be cloudy with just some patchy drizzle or an isolated shower here or there. However by mid-afternoon into evening, more widespread rain will move into North Texas from west to east. Best chances for most to see rain will be from around 4pm to 8pm. As rain moves in, some t-storms are possible as well, but severe storms are highly unlikely. If you have mid to late afternoon or evening plans, umbrellas are a very good idea.

Temps will be in the 50s and 60s this afternoon and evening, so there is no worry at all about any sort of wintry precipitation.

Rain will clear from west to east late this evening into tonight. During the 10 p.m. to midnight time-frame, the bulk of the rain will have moved into East Texas, and most of North Texas will be dry. This means no rain by Monday morning, and a dry Monday rush hour can be expected. Temps will be back to chilly Monday morning with a mixture of 30s and low 40s as you head out the door.

Rain the rest of this week will be hard to come by. Perhaps some stray showers as a stronger front arrives on Thursday, but coverage looks to only be around 10-20% at best.

Temps will feel more like winter behind that front with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s by Friday and into next weekend.

