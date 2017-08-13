Rain chances linger in North Texas

After a soaking rain across especially the northern half of North Texas last night and into this morning, a repeat today is unlikely. Highest rain totals over the past 24 hours were in and around the areas from Sherman to Bonham to Greenville to Sulphur Springs. Parts of Grayson, Hunt, Fannin, Delta, and Hopkins counties picked up anywhere from 5 inches to 9 inches in the last 24 hours!



While spotty showers and storms are possible today, a widespread, soaking rain is not likely. Best chances for spotty showers and storms will be from DFW and to the south. Some shower or storms could be briefly heavy, but severe storms or storms that cause flooding are unlikely. Scattered showers and storms will decrease in coverage this evening with most places dry by the mid to late evening hours.



High temps today will be very tricky. They’ll likely range from the 80s to mid 90s depending on where you live. 80s are likely in areas that get stuck in the clouds and in areas near the Red River. 90s will be possible for those that see a decent amount of sunshine or thinner clouds this afternoon.



Late tonight and into Monday morning, scattered showers and maybe some t-storms are possible mainly for the northern half of North Texas including DFW. Once again, widespread, soaking rain is not likely, but some passing rain is possible to start Monday. By Monday afternoon, think rain and storms chances will be rather low.



Rain chances decrease and temps go up after Monday. Far western areas of North Texas could see some stray showers or storms Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of North Texas stays dry. Heat builds the rest of the week with highs back in the upper 90s and possibly triple digits by late week. Heat index values at or above 105° look to be a definite possibility especially the second half of the week. While the recent rain is good, it means the ground is quite saturated and that moisture will help keep humidity high this week. Couple that humidity with the heat, and it’ll likely feel oppressive for the second half of the week and into next weekend. Summer isn’t done just yet!

