Photos of the damage left behind by tornadoes in Canton, Texas on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Photo: Johnathan Finley (Photo: WFAA)

Five tornadoes touched down in East Texas Saturday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday.

WFAA digital journalist Johnathan Finley captures images of damage left behind by severe storms in Canton, Texas over the weekend.

