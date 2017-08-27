Officials ask for residents to volunteer their high-water vehicles: 'We need you to help'

Buffalo Bayou overcame its banks and flooded Allen Parkway. (Photo: KHOU 11 viewer)

In the face of catastrophic flooding from the remnants of what was Hurricane Harvey, Harris County officials are looking to Houston-area citizens to help conduct rescues.

In a Sunday press conference, Harris County Judge Ed Emmet asked for anyone with high-water vehicles to help evacuate residents trapped in their homes and get them to high ground. If anyone can volunteer their boats or other high-water vehicles, they're asked to call the Harris County Fire Marshall at 713-881-3100.

"We are asking the public to help," he said. "We need you to help."

Do you have a HIGH WATER VEHICLE or BOAT and helping rescue in your community? Call us to coordinate: 713-881-3100. Ask for Fire Marshal. pic.twitter.com/D3SfSYWgxr — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) August 27, 2017

Emmet said the focus is getting people to shelters and away from flooding while there is still daylight outside.

"We need to get this done," he said.

See the full press conference here:

Once folks are rescued, Emmet said they will be evacuated by bus to shelters across the area. If you know of a group who needs to be taken to a shelter, call: 713-426-9404. (Click here to see a list of other Houston-area shelters)

If you are experiencing life-threatening flooding, call 911 immediately.

Transtar press conf: If you feel your life is in danger, do not hesitate to call 911- if busy, hang up and try again. 1/2 #KHOU11 — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 27, 2017

During the press conference, officials said all 22 watersheds in the Houston area are now over their banks and experiencing flooding. In some areas, the flooding is said to be higher than Tropical Storm Allison.

"We're facing a catastrophe like we've never faced before" Harris County's Meterologist, on Houston's flooding. #KHOU11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 27, 2017

The rains are forecasted to continually fall until at least the middle of the week. Check the latest forecast here.

