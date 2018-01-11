NTTA prepping roads for winter weather

With winter weather conditions, comes preparations on Texas roadways.

North Texas Toll Authority crews were seen Thursday putting down a salt water mix on North Texas streets.

The salt acts as a deterrent for ice potentially sticking to the pavement. NTTA says it's treating elevated surfaces, which are known to freeze first -- especially the big interchanges in North Texas.

Crews began treating the roads at about 9 a.m. and will continue to monitor problem areas throughout our winter weather event.

