National Hurricane Center: Irma an extremely dangerous, 175-mph Category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma is a powerful, dangerous hurricane as it churns toward the Caribbean islands and a possible U.S. impact. (Photo: 10 Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Still days away from a possible U.S. impact, dangerous Hurricane Irma bears continuous watching as it churns toward the Caribbean islands.

The National Hurricane Center's special 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, advisory pegs Irma as an extremely dangerous 175-mph storm -- a Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale. It is moving west at 14 mph and was located 270 miles east of Antigua.

Its minimum central pressure is 929 mb.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for many of the islands, including Antigua, Barbuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. A hurricane watch is posted for Guadeloupe and the Dominican Republic. Visit the National Hurricane Center's website for the latest.

Irma and its westward movement means the storm always is getting closer to the U.S. but the question is: where will it end up?

The official track -- sometimes called the "cone of uncertainty" -- includes southern Florida from Key West to Miami and Port Charlotte. This is where the "uncertainty" comes in: it is next to impossible to say where Irma or any storm for that matter ends up in excess of four or five days or more.

The "cone" at day five showing Irma's track has the storm anywhere south of Cuba to the Bahamas or entering the Gulf of Mexico.

There is good confidence the storm will be a major, Category 3 or greater, storm as it makes its approach. There is less certainty about where it'll go later this week.

Given this, there is time to prepare -- and that time is now.

