Morning Weather Update

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
More arrests could come in Zuzu Verk case
-
Boyfriend of Zuzu Verk arrested
-
FWISD Coking death
-
Doctor on trial day 2
-
Irving IOS
-
Officer released from the hospital
-
A life-changing act of kindness
-
Wardrobe malfunction or publicity stunt: Janet Jackson in Super Bowl 38
-
Neighborhood guards
-
John McCaa Uncut
More Stories
-
Arlington police corporal released from hospital…Feb. 5, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
-
Lady Gaga's ‘Joanne World Tour' coming to TexasFeb. 6, 2017, 7:04 a.m.
-
Dallas Diocese to install new bishop this weekFeb. 5, 2017, 10:24 p.m.