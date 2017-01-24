Morning Weather Update

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Guitar store thief
-
Middle School Teacher Extortion
-
President Trump starts busy work week
-
Thousands say goodbye to Little Elm's hero
-
Suspect arrested in Dallas double stabbing
-
Sen. Ted Cruz on Trump administration
-
Showdown brewing over sanctuary cities
-
Snore less, sleep better
-
HMK housing issues
-
Dallas homeowner fires back at robbers
More Stories
-
Thousands say goodbye to Little Elm's heroJan 23, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
Innocent bystander killed outside Dallas barJan 24, 2017, 7:09 a.m.
-
WWII Vet needs help following house fireJan 23, 2017, 10:18 p.m.