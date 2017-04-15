Morning Update 4-15-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Driver comes forward in hit-and-run crash
-
Retired sergeant pens open letter to FWPD chief
-
Dog lives out last day with his favorite things
-
Mom, sun reunite after 50 years
-
Second woman in apparent murder-suicide dies
-
So, what is the 'MOAB' bomb?
-
Mom upset when daughter set rows behind her on flight
-
All 24 riders rescued after roller coaster stalls
-
Baby giraffe born at Houston Zoo
More Stories
-
April's calf has arrived!Apr 15, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe's baby is finally hereFeb 23, 2017, 10:11 a.m.
-
Officials: Burleson child dies after being left in…Apr 15, 2017, 10:23 a.m.