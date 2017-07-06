More storms heading our way

Forecast

Showers and storms are expected to fire up again this afternoon, mainly south and east of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Coverage likely won’t be as widespread as yesterday. However heavy rain and frequent lightning will accompany the stronger storms.

Tonight, storms will begin to diminish after sunset with only a few isolated storms through midnight.

High pressure begins to build on Friday and temperatures will warm into the mid-90s to upper 90s through the weekend with the Heat Index near 104°.

Slight chances for showers and storms during the afternoon will linger through Sunday.

