Map: TxDOT shows road closures after Hurricane Harvey

Driving conditions across Texas since Hurricane Harvey made landfall. (Photo: TxDOT)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Several major roadways along the Texas coast to Victoria and Houston have been shut down to traffic since Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

Many of the closures now largely are because of downed power lines and debris in the road.

It's possible more closures will come as Harvey stalls across the region and dumps a torrential amount of rain.

Live blog: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall

Check it out: TxDOT highway conditions map

You might have to scroll down in the map below and tap "continue" before being able to interact with it.

<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p>

© 2017 KIII-TV