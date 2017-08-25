LIST: Evacuation orders in some coastal cities due to Harvey

A tornado is blamed for this damage in Sargent.

HOUSTON -- As the threat of Hurricane Harvey intensifies, some coastal Texas cities and counties have begun issuing mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

Houston-area evacuation info (coastal communities only at this time):

BRAZORIA COUNTY: The Brazoria County judge has issued a mandatory evacuation for coastal communities along the Gulf side of the Intracoastal canal, including Surfside, Quintana and Treasure Island. The evacuation is due to an expected 6-10 foot storm surge. There is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying coastal areas inland of the Intracoastal Waterway.

A voluntary evacuation was issued Friday evening for residents along the San Bernard River in Brazoria County

A Voluntary Evacuation has also been issued for the following areas: Bridge Harbor, Hideaway on the Gulf, Demi John, Turtle Cove and Rivers End. This is a Voluntary Evacuation due to possible high storm surge in these areas.

GALVESTON COUNTY: In Galveston County, Judge Mark Henry issued a voluntary evacuation for residents on Bolivar Peninsula effective Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. This order includes the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist. Residents who rely on medical assistance or those who cannot go without power for an extended period of time are encouraged to leave.

On Galveston Island, residents west of the seawall are advised to evacuate.

Mayor Carl Joiner called for a voluntary evacuation of Kemah. Residents who rely on medical assistance or those who cannot go without power for an extended period of time are encouraged to leave.

Texas A&M University at Galveston will be evacuating their students, who have no place to go after the campus closes, to the Texas A&M University main campus in College Station, Texas at noon Friday.

The City of Dickinson has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents with medical needs who live in low-lying area.

HARRIS COUNTY: The City of Seabrook, Taylor Lake Village, and Nassau Bay have issued voluntary evacuation orders and all residents are urged to leave by noon Friday. The City of El Lago, La Porte and Shoreacres voluntary evacuations began Friday morning.

JACKSON COUNTY: A voluntary evacuation order was issued for Jackson Coutny.

LA MARQUE: La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking signed a declaration of local disaster Thursday and enacted a voluntary evacuation for citizens with functional needs, citizens with medical needs and citizens in low lying areas. There is no mandatory evacuation at time.

Low lying areas are primarily around Highland Bayou and homes outside of the hurricane protection levee. Camp Circle, Melody, Mary, Bluebonnet, Honeysuckle, Azalea and surrounding areas are also prone to flooding.

MATAGORDA COUNTY: Mandatory evacuations are in effect for all of Matagorda County beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Matagorda County Sheriff Office. The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office said it will not be responding to emergency calls from residents who choose to remain in the evacuation area after Friday.

“If you’re in a mandatory evacuation area and you don’t evacuate, don’t call us,” said Matagorda County Sheriff “Skippy” Osborne. “Because I’m telling you right now, I’m not going to put one of my deputy’s life on the line to save somebody that didn’t leave when they were asked to leave.”

Osborne says if Hurricane Harvey continues as projected, it could be devastating for Matagorda County. The sheriff says his greatest concern is for residents without power for long periods of time, as most do not own generators.

Evacuations closer to landfall in Corpus:

A mandatory evacuation has also been ordered for Calhoun County, the city of Port Aransas and San Patricio County. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Victoria County. A curfew is also in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

When to Evacuate: Should I stay or should I go?

Failure to obey an evacuation order can result in criminal penalties.

Senator Ted Cruz issued a statement Thursday asking Texans in the path of the storm to stay prudent:

“As Texas prepares for the potential impact in the Gulf Coast region from [Hurricane] Harvey, I urge all Texans in the path of the storm to heed warnings from local officials, know your evacuation route, and avoid all high water areas," the statement reads.

"This is a serious storm, with strong winds and what forecasters have predicted will potentially be a historic amount of rainfall that will significantly raise the risk of serious and life-threatening flooding. I have great confidence in our state’s first responders, who stand ready to assist those affected. And I ask that you join Heidi and me in keeping all of those in the path of this storm in your thoughts and prayers.”

© 2017 KHOU-TV