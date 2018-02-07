LIST: North Texas school delays due to weather conditions

Several school districts are delayed Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions.
Check back often as we update this list. Click here for more information.
Opening at 10 a.m.
Alvord ISD
Collinsville ISD
Gunter ISD
S&S CISD
Whitesboro ISD
Lindsay ISD
Valley View ISD
Walnut Bend ISD
Gainesville ISD
Bellevue ISD
Saint Jo ISD
Bowie ISD
Muenster ISD
After school activities
Lady Bronco Soccer: Tuesday varsity and junior varsity games were canceled, varsity rescheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Grapevine-Colleyville soccer: Tuesday night games moves to Wednesday at 6 and 8 p.m.
Waxahachie men's soccer: Tuesday night games moved to Wednesday at 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Allen men's soccer: All Tuesday games moved to Wednesday at 4:15, 5:45 and 7:30 p.m.
© 2018 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs