LIST: North Texas school delays due to weather conditions

Several school districts are delayed Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions.

Opening at 10 a.m.

Alvord ISD

Collinsville ISD

Gunter ISD

S&S CISD

Whitesboro ISD

Lindsay ISD

Valley View ISD

Walnut Bend ISD

Gainesville ISD

Bellevue ISD

Saint Jo ISD

Bowie ISD

Muenster ISD

After school activities

Lady Bronco Soccer: Tuesday varsity and junior varsity games were canceled, varsity rescheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Grapevine-Colleyville soccer: Tuesday night games moves to Wednesday at 6 and 8 p.m.

Waxahachie men's soccer: Tuesday night games moved to Wednesday at 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Allen men's soccer: All Tuesday games moved to Wednesday at 4:15, 5:45 and 7:30 p.m.

