LIST: North Texas school delays due to inclement weather

The following school districts in North Texas have announced delays due to inclement weather conditions. Stay with WFAA.com for updates through the overnight hours.
DELAYS
- Alvord ISD - 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)
- Bowie ISD - 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)
- Muenster ISD - 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)
- Saint Jo ISD - 10 a.m. start (buses run 2 hours late)
