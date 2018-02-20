WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

LIST: North Texas school delays due to inclement weather

WFAA 1:54 AM. CST February 21, 2018

The following school districts in North Texas have announced delays due to inclement weather conditions.  Stay with WFAA.com for updates through the overnight hours.

DELAYS

  • Alvord ISD - 10 a.m. start  (buses run 2 hours late)
  • Bowie ISD - 10 a.m. start  (buses run 2 hours late)
  • Muenster ISD - 10 a.m. start  (buses run 2 hours late)
  • Saint Jo ISD - 10 a.m. start  (buses run 2 hours late)

 

Click to check WFAA weather radars
Watch News 8 Daybreak starting at 4:30 a.m. for updates on weather, traffic and delays.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories