LIST: North Texas cancellations, closings and delays due to wintry weather

Several North Texas school districts on Monday afternoon began canceling and delaying classes and activities for Tuesday due to concerns over wintry weather.
Here's a running list:
Athens ISD
Blooming Grove ISD
Corsicana ISD
Ennis ISD
Canceling all before-school activities Tuesday
Eustace ISD
Hillsboro Public Schools
Opening at 10 a.m.
Iredell ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Kerens ISD
Mildred ISD
North Lamar ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Red Oak ISD
All before-school activities canceled
Red Oak ISD is currently monitoring the weather situation for tomorrow.— Red Oak ISD (@redoakisd) January 15, 2018
All before school activities for Tuesday, January 16 have been cancelled.
Stay tuned as we will provide updates later this evening as we get more details on potential inclement weather.
Roxton ISD
Opening at 10 a.m.
Waxahachie ISD
Canceling all before-school activities Tuesday
With possible inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution, WISD is cancelling all before school activities on Tuesday, January 16. The District will continue to monitor the weather situation.— Waxahachie ISD (@WaxahachieISD) January 15, 2018
