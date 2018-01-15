LIST: North Texas cancellations, closings and delays due to wintry weather

The cold front moving into Fort Worth on Monday afternoon.

Several North Texas school districts on Monday afternoon began canceling and delaying classes and activities for Tuesday due to concerns over wintry weather.

Here's a running list:

Athens ISD

Two-hour delay Tuesday

Blooming Grove ISD

Closed Tuesday

Corsicana ISD

Closed Tuesday

Ennis ISD

Canceling all before-school activities Tuesday

Eustace ISD

Closed Tuesday

Hillsboro Public Schools

Opening at 10 a.m.

Iredell ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Kerens ISD

Closed Tuesday

Mildred ISD

Closed Tuesday

North Lamar ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Red Oak ISD

All before-school activities canceled

Red Oak ISD is currently monitoring the weather situation for tomorrow.



All before school activities for Tuesday, January 16 have been cancelled.



Stay tuned as we will provide updates later this evening as we get more details on potential inclement weather. — Red Oak ISD (@redoakisd) January 15, 2018

Roxton ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Waxahachie ISD

Canceling all before-school activities Tuesday

With possible inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution, WISD is cancelling all before school activities on Tuesday, January 16. The District will continue to monitor the weather situation. — Waxahachie ISD (@WaxahachieISD) January 15, 2018

© 2018 WFAA-TV