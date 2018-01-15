WFAA
Close
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Weather Alert 53 weather alerts
Close

LIST: North Texas cancellations, closings and delays due to wintry weather

Noon weather update

WFAA 4:46 PM. CST January 15, 2018

Several North Texas school districts on Monday afternoon began canceling and delaying classes and activities for Tuesday due to concerns over wintry weather.

Here's a running list:

Athens ISD

Two-hour delay Tuesday

 

Blooming Grove ISD

Closed Tuesday

Corsicana ISD

Closed Tuesday

Ennis ISD

Canceling all before-school activities Tuesday

 

Eustace ISD

Closed Tuesday

Hillsboro Public Schools

Opening at 10 a.m.

Iredell ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Kerens ISD

Closed Tuesday

Mildred ISD

Closed Tuesday

North Lamar ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Red Oak ISD

All before-school activities canceled

Roxton ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

Waxahachie ISD

Canceling all before-school activities Tuesday

 

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories