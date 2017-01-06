List: Cancellations due to weather

Several events are being canceled due to Friday's freezing and near-freezing temperatures across North Texas.
DALLAS ISD
All outdoor activities canceled.
ARLINGTON ISD
All after-school activities have been canceled. On-campus after-school care being provided by Arlington Parks and Recreation, Boys and Girls Club, Tarrant County Kids and the YMCA will still take place.
Home soccer games and outdoor practices have been canceled or postponed. Students should check with coaches on soccer tournament information.
DENTON ISD
All athletic and outdoor activities during or after school are canceled.
FORT WORTH ISD
Soccer games and practices are canceled.
WAXAHACHIE ISD
All Highway 287 Soccer Tournament games have been canceled.
LITTLE ELM ISD
The CFBISD JV and Varsity soccer tournaments have been canceled.
NORTHWEST ISD
After-school activities canceled. District buses may be delayed.
