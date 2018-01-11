LIST: Cancellations and closings due to wintry weather

After school activities and events are being cancelled due to Thursday afternoon's forecasted wintry weather.

ALEDO ISD:

Middle School Athletic Schedule Update: Due to the potential for inclement weather, today’s Aledo Middle School boys and girls Basketball Games (home and away) have been postponed. They have been rescheduled for Feb. 12.

BURLESON ISD:

INCLEMENT WEATHER UPDATE: All Hughes & Kerr middle school basketball games scheduled for January 11 have been cancelled. The makeup games are rescheduled for February 12. Parents, please plan to pick students up after school.

DENTON ISD:

All outdoor athletic activities/practices are canceled for this afternoon and tonight, Jan. 11, due to extreme cold and high winds.

NORTHWEST ISD:

All Northwest ISD after-school athletic activities scheduled for today, including indoor athletic events, have been canceled as a result of inclement weather.

