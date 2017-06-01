June starting off rainy for North Texas

Scattered storms and showers are expected throughout the weekend, making the start of June a wet one.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Scattered (40%) showers and storms. Heavy rain possible. Winds: SE 5-15. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (30%) showers and storms. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 71.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (40%) showers and storms. Winds: S 10-15. High: 87.
