Jose, Lee, Maria? Hurricane season isn't over

We are entering the climatological peak of hurricane season, and the Atlantic Ocean continues to churn up disturbance after disturbance.

We're still monitoring Tropical Storm, soon to be Hurricane, Jose. The chances of Jose making a U.S. landfall are very slim, but not zero. Either way, the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts should prepare for increased swells and strong winds as Jose skims by next week.

It's something we will continue to monitor closely as some guidance is bringing Jose a little more west.

In the eastern Atlantic, about 430 miles off the Cabo Verde Islands, you'll find Tropical Depression 14 moving slowly west. As of 8 a.m., the winds were sustained at 35 mph. If it continues to strengthen, which we anticipate, we'll have Tropical Storm Lee.

Just west of Tropical Depression 14 is a complex of storms in a favorable environment to become another tropical depression.

If Tropical Storm Lee comes together first, this disturbance would have the potential to become Tropical Storm Maria.

As much as we all want it to be, the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over.

