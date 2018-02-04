It won't be Minnesota Super Bowl cold. But chilly temps are back Monday morning

Temperatures could dip into the 20s Monday morning.

When you wake up to chilly weather Monday morning, just know it could be worse. A lot worse.

Temperatures aren't expected to climb much higher than zero degrees Sunday in Minneapolis, where the Eagles and Patriots are squaring off in the Super Bowl.

(Of course, the teams and fans will be nice and cozy inside the climate-controlled U.S. Bank Stadium)

Here in North Texas, we'll be getting a wave of cold weather of our own, relatively speaking, as lows are expected to be in the 20s for parts north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth overnight.

Dallas and Fort Worth temperatures are expected to be close to freezing.

Again, that's not so bad compared to the arctic freeze in Minnesota. The zero-degrees forecast should make Sunday's game the coldest Super Bowl ever -- if you ignore the minor detail that the game will be played indoors.

Looking ahead in North Texas, there's a 20 percent chance of spotty showers and light rain on Monday night. The chances increase Tuesday -- with a 50 percent chance of showers or storms -- but the overall risk of severe weather is low.

Shower and storm chances return to North Texas Monday night thru Tuesday night. Highest coverage of rain looks to be across the eastern half of the area. Some t-storms are possible especially to the east, but overall severe threat is low. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/cVAqWIjo9B — Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) February 4, 2018

