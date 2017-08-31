Irma Watch: Tropical storm could turn into hurricane by Tuesday

Tropical Storm Irma remains out over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land right now as it moves west northwest.

By next Tuesday, Irma could be a major hurricane with 120 mph winds.

#Irma is forecast to become a hurricane later today but remain over the tropical Atlantic through Tuesday: https://t.co/qVKxi93JYh pic.twitter.com/hBCD4Nnc30 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2017

While it is still too early to know the exact path, areas in the Leeward Islands and northeastern Caribbean will be monitored closely.

If Irma takes a more northerly path, that could bring the storm toward the East Coast of the United States late next week.

© 2017 WFAA-TV