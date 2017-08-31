WFAA
Close

Irma Watch: Tropical storm could turn into hurricane by Tuesday

WFAA Live Weather

Greg Fields , WFAA 8:27 AM. CDT August 31, 2017

Tropical Storm Irma remains out over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land right now as it moves west northwest. 

By next Tuesday, Irma could be a major hurricane with 120 mph winds.

While it is still too early to know the exact path, areas in the Leeward Islands and northeastern Caribbean will be monitored closely.

If Irma takes a more northerly path, that could bring the storm toward the East Coast of the United States late next week.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories