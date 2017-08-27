WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in Harris County

These Dickinson flood victims are on dry ground but need shelter soon. Buses arriving but slowly. Photo: Kevin Reece

A Flash Flood emergency remains in effect for Harris County and counties across southeast Texas. This is a Life-threatening situation across the region.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. There have been upwards of 2,000 high-water rescues since flooding began.

There is a race against the clock to make as many rescues as possible before nightfall.





If in a home, The National Weather Service urges residents as a last resort to escape to the roof only if the highest floor available becomes dangerous. Get on the roof and call 911 and stay on the line.

Officials say DO NOT climb into attics to escape flood waters. Go to your roof instead.

Residents who dial 911 may experience several rings, but don’t hang up until an operator answers your call.

Only dial 911 if experiencing a life-threatening emergency situation. The floods in Houston have put a strain on emergency services phone numbers.

SHELTER INFORMATION: Click to check the latest list

Multiple shelters have been set up at public libraries and the George R. Brown Convention Center. A Red Cross Shelter at M.O. Campbell Ed Center has also been set up at 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX



Other cities in Texas are working to accept evacuees, including Dallas which is preparing to accept up to 5,000 people at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.









Buses will be available to help move groups to those shelters. If you have a group that needs to be taken to a shelter, you're asked to call: 713-426-9404.



Harris County OHSEM tweeted a need for residents who have a high water vehicle or boat that can be used to help rescue people. Call 713-881-3100 to help.

Ben Traub Hospital was being evacuated after water flooded the basement. Critical patients were being evacuated first.

Tornado warnings continue across the region. Click the check the latest warnings.

These Dickinson flood victims are on dry ground but need shelter soon. Buses arriving but slowly @wfaachannel8 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/gu7q3U7RXo — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) August 27, 2017



Desperate flood victims trapped in their homes are taking to Twitter to plead for help.

Five people have died in the Houston area in unconfirmed flood-related deaths, according to the National Weather Service.

The water here near #Greenspoint is rising slowly as the showers alternate between light and heavy. Lots of cars stranded along BW8. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/HVJPHNvKkU — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) August 27, 2017

"This is of epic proportions. I've never seen anything like it," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said early Sunday.

The hardest hit areas appear to be south of I-45.



On top of the deluge, an extra 15 to 25 inches of rain is likely across the region through Friday. That would add up to nearly 50 inches of rainfall in some areas of southeast Texas making it the most ever seen in Texas



There is "extraordinarily dangerous flooding" in southeast Houston, according to Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District.

"We are getting calls from people climbing into their attic. This is along I-45 between downtown and Clear Lake," Lindner said. "This is along Berry Bayou, Beamer Ditch, Turkey Creek, portions of Clear Creek, Vince Bayou, Little Vince Bayou in Pasadena," he said.

They've had 15 to 30 inches of rain in six hours.

In west Houston, a woman drowned after getting stranded in floodwaters, according to County Judge Ed Emmett. The woman tried to get out of her car on Warrenton near Gessner but she didn't make it. A neighbor found her body about 30 yards from her car.

Several major roadways remain underwater so everyone should stay off the roads.



First responders, risking their lives to save others, are having a tough time keeping up with the calls. There have been more than 500 rescues, Chief Acevedo said.

MAP: Rainfall totals in the last 24 hours

Several bayous are out of their banks or close to it.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and Waller County until 7:15 p.m.

Before the flooding rain started Saturday evening, tornados caused damage in Cypress, Sienna Plantation, Katy, Richmond and Atascocita. There were no reports of injuries.

As for the immediate forecast for Houston, we have a 100 percent chance of rain through Tuesday. Houston could receive 15 to 20 inches of rain before this is over.

