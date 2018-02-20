95-100 mph winds damage DeSoto homes

DESOTO, Texas -- Fast winds overnight in North Texas caused damage to more than two dozen homes in southwest DeSoto.

Officials say 95 to 100 mph winds hit just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. All debris was cleared from the streets by 7 a.m.

A neighborhood near South Westmoreland Road and Eagle Drive saw the most damage, with at least 30 homes hit. Some are missing big chunks of roof, while others are missing whole walls. Fences and trees were also knocked down in some areas.

Officials say a church and car wash on Belt Line Road were also damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Overnight winds also caused damage in Johnson County, flattening a mobile home and injuring two family members.

Officials are surveying the damage to determine if it was caused by straight-line winds or small tornadoes.

A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas as more rain heads our way.

