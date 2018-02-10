WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 27 weather alerts
Close

Here's how much temps dropped in just 24 hours across North Texas

Morning Weather 2-10-2018

WFAA 3:29 PM. CST February 10, 2018

Temperatures were falling toward freezing Saturday afternoon and were expected to keep dropping into the evening.

All of which was a stark change from the mild mid-60s weather Friday.

Here's how much temperatures had dropped in just 24 hours by Saturday afternoon, with temps falling by nearly 45 degrees in some locations.

 

The colder weather could lead to some freezing conditions overnight. A winter weather advisory was extended for most of North Texas, including all of Dallas-Fort Worth.

After midnight, a passing disturbance will approach North Texas from the southwest, potentially bringing showers in the area of Stephenville and Granbury. Sleet or freezing rain could be possible.

The rest of North Texas could see this precipitation throughout the early morning hours, possibly causing slick roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories