Here's how much temps dropped in just 24 hours across North Texas

Temperatures were falling toward freezing Saturday afternoon and were expected to keep dropping into the evening.

All of which was a stark change from the mild mid-60s weather Friday.

Here's how much temperatures had dropped in just 24 hours by Saturday afternoon, with temps falling by nearly 45 degrees in some locations.

whoa! What a difference! Temperatures are running about 30 to 45° colder right now than they were 24 hours ago. The difference is so sharp, we ran out of colors on our color table to represent it just west of DFW! #dfwwx #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/kHjpVOmnM9 — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) February 10, 2018

The colder weather could lead to some freezing conditions overnight. A winter weather advisory was extended for most of North Texas, including all of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Winter Weather Advisory has been extended to include the entire DFW metro and most of North Texas. The main concern is slick spots on bridges and overpasses through late Sunday morning. Other surfaces may become slick. Drive safely! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/XUX2KHcz4r — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) February 10, 2018

After midnight, a passing disturbance will approach North Texas from the southwest, potentially bringing showers in the area of Stephenville and Granbury. Sleet or freezing rain could be possible.

The rest of North Texas could see this precipitation throughout the early morning hours, possibly causing slick roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

