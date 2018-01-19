Hello warm temps, goodbye winter weather (for now)

From single-digit temps, snow and ice to highs in the 70s... in less than a week?! Texas doesn’t need an entire year to experience all four seasons.

If you’ve been longing to thaw out, this weekend will put you in a great mood. A strong, southerly breeze kicks in Friday and lasts through the entire weekend ahead of our next storm system. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph over the next few days. This southerly flow will bring in much-warmer-than-normal temperatures through the weekend. Friday’s high is expected to be in the middle and upper 50s across North Texas. By Saturday, we jump to highs 10 - 15 degrees warmer than normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll carry those upper 60s lower 70s into Sunday ahead of our next storm system.

We know that these big warm-ups can have a price tag this time of year. Elevated fire danger exists just west of DFW. Low humidity, strong winds and warm temperatures will contribute to this issue.

While a few showers are possible Saturday, a much better chance of rain arrives Sunday afternoon for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and east Texas. Scattered thunderstorms will develop ahead of another cold front. There’s even a small risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday to the east of DFW.

For those that are not fans of winter, I have some good news. This cold front will bring this back down into the middle and upper 50s. it is NOT strong enough to bring us that brutally cold air we felt earlier this week. In fact, over the next seven to 10 days, the coldest high temperature we have is in the lower 50s. So, break out the shorts and short sleeves! Just don’t leave the jackets too far behind... it is still January after all.

