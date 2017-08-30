Threat of rising water in Houston area

HOUSTON— Thousands of homeowners in flooded neighborhoods around the Addicks Reservoir in northwest Houston may not have easy access to their homes for weeks.



More than 3,000 homes near the Addicks alone have been impacted because of Hurricane Harvey rainfall that inundated the large reservoir Saturday night and Sunday.



While there continues to be flooding issues downstream because of necessary dam releases, neighborhoods like Twin Lakes and Lakes on Eldridge say they’re experiencing equal devastation because of massive spillway overflows.



“I think everyone just decided, ‘This isn’t going to go away soon. Let’s make the move,’” Simon Thompson said on Wednesday.



The four-year Houston resident said when water started backing up into his streets, rising foot-by-foot, he knew it was time to get out Tuesday.



“Never like this. I’ve never seen it like this,” he said.





He returned 24 hours later to catch a boat ride, and collect some more belongings because it could be two to three weeks before he has easy access to his house.



“No idea. It depends on how long it takes the water to get back,” he said.



Mike Smith, who works with the Fort Bend County’s Sheriff’s Office, was on patrol by boat Wednesday, a handgun holstered at his side.



His home is only a street away from the reservoir. The street is covered with four to five feet of water. His first floor has water damage, too.



“It kind of tugs at your heart to let you know people are in need. It’s a tough time for people,” said Smith. “We’re also making sure there are no looters out here. Good thing to be with a Fort Bend Sheriff’s Office to prevent people from stealing at a point like this.



Smith predicted it would be up to three weeks before the water was gone.

© 2017 WFAA-TV