These DFW spots are picking up the tab for evacuees

Hannah Davis, WFAA 9:21 AM. CDT August 30, 2017

For hundreds of evacuees in shelters across Dallas-Fort Worth, it's nearly impossible not to dwell on the devastation back home. With their jobs and lives back in Houston, Corpus Christi, or Rockport, there is no place to for people to go, no appointments to make, very little to take their minds off what they've lost.

That's why several businesses and museums are opening their doors to evacuees in Dallas. The goal is to help families leave the shelters for a few hours and take their minds off everything that's gone wrong back home.

Below are a list of places for evacuees and people impacted by the storm:

Perot Museum offering free admission to Harvey evacuees

