These DFW spots are picking up the tab for evacuees

For hundreds of evacuees in shelters across Dallas-Fort Worth, it's nearly impossible not to dwell on the devastation back home. With their jobs and lives back in Houston, Corpus Christi, or Rockport, there is no place to for people to go, no appointments to make, very little to take their minds off what they've lost.

That's why several businesses and museums are opening their doors to evacuees in Dallas. The goal is to help families leave the shelters for a few hours and take their minds off everything that's gone wrong back home.

Below are a list of places for evacuees and people impacted by the storm:

The Dallas Zoo offering free admission for evacuees

The Perot Museum offering free admission for evacuees

Uber offering free rides to and from shelters

AirBnB offering more free housing for evacuees

The Dallas Comedy House is offering free tickets to comedy shows for evacuees

