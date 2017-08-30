Support these North Texas businesses raising funds for Harvey victims

(Photo: Hurts Donuts)

Businesses across North Texas are collecting donations and donating proceeds to help support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

DALLAS

CAFE MOMENTUM

Cafe Momentum is accepting donations during their Brown Bag Lunch Pop-up events this week.

WHEN: 11:30 A.M. TO 1:30 P.M. ALL THIS WEEK

Donations will be delivered to the mega-shelter at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Click here to see list of requested donations

CANE ROSSO

Cane Rosso is holding a Year of Pizza raffle benefiting Houston Flood Relief Efforts

COST: $50 raffle ticket

What you win: The card entitles the holder to one free pizza per week for an entire year ($780 value), at any Cane Rosso location in Texas.

100 percent of proceeds will be donated

FULL CITY ROOSTER

Full City Rooster is donating 10 percent of its proceeds for the month of September to assist with relief efforts.

WHEN: SEPTEMBER

HAPPIEST HOUR

Happiest Hour in the Harwood District is collecting donations and a portion of its proceeds during their happy hour will benefit Harvey relief efforts

WHEN: 4 P.M. TO 6 P.M. WEDNESDAY

Portion of proceeds will go toward relief efforts

Suggested donation reliefs: (New underwear and socks (all sizes); Non-perishable food; Toiletries and hygiene products; Baby diapers, wipes and formula

Happy hour specials: $4.00 off specialty cocktails; up to $3.50 off pints

FRISCO

HURTS DONUTS

Thursday, Hurts Donuts in Frisco will sell Texas Red, White and Blue donuts specially made to raise money for victims.

WHEN: THURSDAY

COST: $3 donuts per donut

100 percent of proceeds will be donated

Hurts has asked for volunteers to assist; to volunteer message Hurts Donuts on their Facebook

IRVING

GINGER BLU THAI CAFE

Ginger Blu Thai Cafe in Irving is collecting donations for Harvey relief.

For every $1 donated, the restaurant will match $1 up to $1,000

RICHARDSON

FREE PLAY

Free Play Richardson is donating 100 percent of its $10 admission fee to benefit South Texas food banks.

WHEN: 7 P.M. TO 11 P.M. WEDNESDAY

COST: $10

Donations also accepted

© 2017 WFAA-TV