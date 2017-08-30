WFAA
Support these North Texas businesses raising funds for Harvey victims

WFAA 11:33 AM. CDT August 30, 2017

Businesses across North Texas are collecting donations and donating proceeds to help support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. 

DALLAS

CAFE MOMENTUM

Cafe Momentum is accepting donations during their Brown Bag Lunch Pop-up events this week.

CANE ROSSO

Cane Rosso is holding a Year of Pizza raffle benefiting Houston Flood Relief Efforts

  • COST: $50 raffle ticket
  • What you win: The card entitles the holder to one free pizza per week for an entire year ($780 value), at any Cane Rosso location in Texas. 
  • 100 percent of proceeds will be donated

FULL CITY ROOSTER

Full City Rooster is donating 10 percent of its proceeds for the month of September to assist with relief efforts.

  • WHEN: SEPTEMBER

HAPPIEST HOUR

Happiest Hour in the Harwood District is collecting donations and a portion of its proceeds during their happy hour will benefit Harvey relief efforts

  • WHEN: 4 P.M. TO 6 P.M. WEDNESDAY
  • Portion of proceeds will go toward relief efforts
  • Suggested donation reliefs: (New underwear and socks (all sizes); Non-perishable food; Toiletries and hygiene products; Baby diapers, wipes and formula
  • Happy hour specials: $4.00 off specialty cocktails; up to $3.50 off pints

FRISCO

HURTS DONUTS

Thursday, Hurts Donuts in Frisco will sell Texas Red, White and Blue donuts specially made to raise money for victims. 

  • WHEN: THURSDAY
  • COST: $3 donuts per donut
  • 100 percent of proceeds will be donated
  • Hurts has asked for volunteers to assist; to volunteer message Hurts Donuts on their Facebook 

IRVING

GINGER BLU THAI CAFE

Ginger Blu Thai Cafe in Irving is collecting donations for Harvey relief.

  • For every $1 donated, the restaurant will match $1 up to $1,000

RICHARDSON

FREE PLAY

Free Play Richardson is donating 100 percent of its $10 admission fee to benefit South Texas food banks. 

  • WHEN: 7 P.M. TO 11 P.M. WEDNESDAY
  • COST: $10
  • Donations also accepted

 

