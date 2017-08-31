Students in Grandbury write uplifting letters to Houston

Middle schoolers at Acton Middle School in Grandbury write letters to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: WFAA)

Young students in North Texas are spreading messages of support to people and communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Students from Acton Middle School wrote letters to families, encouraging them and reminding them that they are not alone despite the challenges ahead.



Mrs. Gilmer, a seventh grade English teacher, posted pictures of her students' letters on Twitter.

If these sweet notes don't move your heart, you may not have a pulse! #HurricaneHarvey #powerofwords #7thELA @AMSpirates pic.twitter.com/v5V3EXikF2

— Mrs. Gilmer's ELA (@MrsGilmerELA) August 31, 2017

