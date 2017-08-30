Sitting in water: Dozens of seniors rescued from Port Arthur nursing home

(Photo: KTRK)

PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS - A rescue of dozens of patients is currently underway at a flooded Port Arthur nursing home.

Nurses said some patients in beds and wheelchairs were stranded in high water for up to 24 hours, according to a Port Arthur officer who talked with KTRK-TV.

Officer Mike Hebert said they were alerted to the critical situation at the Lake Arthur Nursing home while he and another officer were in the midst of water rescues Wednesday afternoon.

Seniors were rescued from floodwaters inside a Port Arthur nursing home on Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo: KTRK)

It was estimated about 74 patients were at the nursing home when floodwater from Tropical Storm Harvey inundated the facility.

"When we got here, there had been some altercations," Hebert said. "Some of the relatives had come here to try and take their loved ones and they were being stopped from doing so."

Seniors were rescued from floodwaters inside a Port Arthur nursing home on Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo: KTRK)

The officer said police intervened and began evacuating seniors with the help of volunteers and rescue teams.

"There's no way in or out of this facility unless it's in a boat," Hebert said. "Air is not possible. Vehicles aren't possible."

(Photo: KTRK)

While there were rumors that some of the nursing staff left the home, all nurses were accounted for and stayed with patients, the officer said.

Just before 3 p.m., Hebert estimated about 30 seniors were transported by boat from the nursing home.

"We won't leave the facility," he said. "As long as there are patients, we're not leaving."

© 2017 WFAA-TV