Shoemaker donates to Plano girl's Hurricane Harvey efforts

The fundraising effort called “Harvey’s Soles” was started by 11-year-old Brooke Cobb of Plano. (Photo: WFAA)

A little girl’s effort to raise money to buy shoes for Hurricane Harvey’s victims got a big boost Tuesday afternoon.



SAS Shoes, a San Antonio-based shoemaker, donated 200 pairs of shoes worth more than $10,000.



The fundraising effort called “Harvey’s Soles” was started by 11-year-old Brooke Cobb of Plano.



Brooke, a sixth grader, says she’s overwhelmed by the generosity of SAS and others who have donated to her effort.







“I’m just glad that so many people have come together to help with this,” she said. “It’s just amazing.”

Tyler Remmert, an SAS shoes spokesman, said one of the company’s warehouse coordinators saw a story that aired on WFAA last Monday about Brooke’s effort.



“He sent it to us and said, ‘This little girl is doing great work. Can we help her at all?’” Remmert said. “We just jumped on it. Her enthusiasm and thoughtfulness is really through the roof.”



He said the company also donated several thousand pairs of shoes last week during a two-day effort in Kingwood, which is located just outside of Houston.



To date, Brooke has collected almost 500 pairs of shoes including the 200 pairs donated by SAS.



More than $2,000 was raised through a GoFundMe account established by Brooke’s mom, Shannon Cobb. A Girl Scout group in Lansing, Michigan, is also raising money for the effort.



“It was overwhelming to see somebody donate 200 pairs of shoes to something that you were hoping to collect a 100,” Shannon Cobb said.



Prestonwood Baptist Church, where Brooke’s family worships, will be taking the shoes down to Houston.

