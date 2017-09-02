Return of baseball marks another step forward in Harvey recovery for Houston area

"Houston Strong" t-shirts for sale at the Astros' Minute Maid Park team store on Saturday September 2, 2017. Net proceeds beneift the American Red Cross and Harvey relief efforts.

A baseball game doesn't take away the long path to a full recovery for Houston and Southeast Texas.

But on Saturday it served as a welcome distraction for the 30,319 fans that made it out for game 1 of the first doubleheader Minute Maid Park has hosted since it opened in 2000.

The Astros also welcomed families to the game still living at the George R. Brown Convention Center just a few blocks away on the east side of downtown Houston.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters it was an important step forward for the nation's fourth largest city.

“People in the city, people in the region, need something to cheer for," Turner said. "We can do more than one thing at one time and the quicker the city gets back on its feet the better it will be for everyone."

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner stands with first responders and families displaced by Hurricane Harvey after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Saturday September 2, 2017 at Minute Maid Park.

While the focus shifted to baseball for a few hours, reminders of the work ahead for Harvey recovery surrounded the stadium.

Volunteers set up donations bins for the Houston Food Bank, fueled by Astros players' family donating numerous items.

Tonya Knauth and her kids decided to take in the game after spending all week watching Harvey destruction across the city, including several feet at her sister's home in Spring.

"It’s been a surreal week, we’re happy to get back to something halfway normal," Knauth said.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner and Astros owner Jim Crane on Saturday September 2, 2017. The Astros played a doubleheader for the first time in Minute Maid Park since it opened in 2000 and just the fourth (1976, 1998, 1999) ever at home.

Her niece Caitlin Lovett, wearing an Astros jersey, lost a lot in the flood and appreciated being able to just watch a game.

“It gets everything off of your mind and you’re thinking more about this (baseball) then everything else that just happened," Lovett said.

© 2017 WFAA-TV