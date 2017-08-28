Rawlings: Dallas preparing for 'thousands upon thousands upon thousands' of evacuees

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings

DALLAS -- The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be turned into a "mini city" to house and care for 5,000 Hurricane Harvey evacuees, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said on Monday.

The convention center is currently being set up with hopes to open Tuesday morning. Mayor Rawlings says Dallas has been told to prepare for tens of thousands of evacuees.

"We may have thousands upon thousands upon thousands of individuals coming here," he said.

Of Dallas' three open shelters, 543 people are currently spending the night. There are 200 beds still available, Rawlings said.

The floor plan for the "mini city" will include a pharmacy area provided by Walmart, Rawlings said, and things like phone charging stations.

Officials are also working to get local hospitals involved to help with medical needs.

Office of Emergency Management Director Rocky Vaz says the City of Dallas learned from past mistakes with Hurricane Katrina.

"We knew what it takes to set up the convention center," he said.

The convention center shelter costs are reimbursable by the state, Rawlings added.

"This is a terrible catastrophe," Rawlings said.

He says the state is flying in Galveston evacuees this afternoon, and seven to eight planes are bringing 50 to 80 people per plane to Dallas throughout the evening Monday. There isn't a plan yet on where they will be housed before the convention center opens.

Interstate 45 is still flooded, but once the water recedes, 250 buses will be able to bring evacuees to Dallas from hard-hit areas.

Mayor Rawlings says he isn't sure what Fort Worth's evacuee plan is, but says Mayor Betsy Price wants to help in any way possible.

