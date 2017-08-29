Perot Museum offering free admission to Harvey evacuees

Getting young people interested in science is a goal of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, which opened Saturday in downtown Dallas. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- With thousands of Harvey evacuees expected to seek shelter in Dallas, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science says it's offering them free admission through the end of September.

Up to seven family members affected by the devastating storm can get into the museum for free through Sept. 30 with a photo ID and proof of residency.

The Perot is celebrating the long holiday weekend with three fun-filled days, complete with science demos and activities for the whole family. This weekend also marks the end of the Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed exhibit.

The Perot is located near downtown Dallas, just a few blocks away from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, which has been turned into a "megashelter" to house 5,000 evacuees.

Go here for ways you can help the evacuees. You can donate to the Red Cross here.

