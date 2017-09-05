Motiva prepares to restart Port Arthur refinery following shutdown last week due to Harvey

PORT ARTHUR - The largest refinery in the United Sates, which was shut down almost a week ago because of Tropical Storm Harvey is now preparing to start back up.

In a statement released Tuesday Motiva said the refinery was in the final stages of equipment assessments and initial phases of refinery start up.

The company expects to have the refinery up to about 40% production by the end of this weekend the statement said.

Motiva first reduced production to 40% before shut down at the 603,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery as Tropical Storm Harvey inundated the Port Arthur area last week.

From Motiva...

Wednesday Aug 30 - At 5 am on Wednesday, August 30, Motiva began a controlled shutdown of the Port Arthur refinery in response to increasing local flood conditions.

Return to service is contingent upon recession of flood waters in the area. Our priority remains the safety our employees and community.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 - Motiva’s Port Arthur Refinery is in the final phases of equipment assessments and initial phases of refinery start up.

We expect the refinery to initially return to approximately 40 percent production by the end of this weekend, provided that the final assessments meet our operational standards.

We continue to work closely with state, local and federal governmental officials as well as disaster relief organizations to address storm impacts on our business and to aid our communities in their recovery.

Our highest priority remains the safety of our employees and community.

© 2017 KBMT-TV