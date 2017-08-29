JJ Watt raises Houston Harvey relief goal to $2M

JJ Watt increased his fundraising goal for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. (Photo: Twitter/ JJ Watt, Custom)

After Houston Texans star JJ Watt set up an online fundraiser to help Houston in the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, he raised the goal to $2 million Tuesday.

Watt donated $100,000 himself when the YouCaring fundraiser first went online.

The previous goal was $1.5 million. After Watt said people "crushed" that goal, he said in a video posted to Twitter that he wanted to raise the goal.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure this money goes directly to the people, directly to the victims," Watt said.

He also asked people to keep spreading the word and continue raising money.

"Thank you to everyone who spread the word. Unbelievable. Houston, stay strong. We're thinking about you. We're with you. We're going to help you," Watt said.

